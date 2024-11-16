Home
Homeindiawest bengal

NCB arrests wanted drug trafficker in Kolkata

Gautam Mondal, who was involved in the attempted smuggling of 14,998 bottles of Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS) to Bangladesh, was arrested here on November 13, the official added.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 17:15 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 17:15 IST
