Netaji's grandnephew appeals to PM to bring mortal remains of freedom fighter to India from Japan

"For the first time, detailed information, including from eleven direct witnesses to the crash in Taiwan and then Netaji's death some hours later, was thus recorded in the official report. It is notable that there should have been so many first-hand accounts, from fellow passengers on the aircraft, Japanese military personnel on the ground beside the runway, and Japanese and Taiwanese medical staff at the hospital. Netaji's Indian military aide from the INA Colonel Habib ur Rahman who travelled with Netaji and survived the crash and aftermath, was also one of the direct witnesses," he said.