india west bengal

NHRC takes suo moto cognisance of Sandeshkhali incidents, to send inquiry team

The rights body has also issued notices to the State Chief Secretary and DGP calling for reports of incidents be submitted within 4 weeks.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 13:38 IST

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of media reports on 'unabated human rights violations due to continued violence' in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali and will send a team to the area on Thursday, the human rights body said on social media handle 'X'.

The tweet said that the rights body has also issued notices to the State Chief Secretary and DGP calling for reports of incidents be submitted within 4 weeks.

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests after local women accused absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shajahan and his supporters of land grab and sexual assault under coercion.

More to follow...

(Published 21 February 2024, 13:38 IST)
India NewsWest BengalNHRCNational Human Rights Commission

