No evidence of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, recovered items might be brought by CBI: Mamata

'Even if a firecracker goes off in Bengal, the NIA, CBI, NSG are coming to investigate. It seems that a war is going on. The state police were not informed. It is not known what was found. There was no evidence. The seized items might have been brought by them (CBI) in a car,' Banerjee said.