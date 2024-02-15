People shared ‘harrowing experience’: National SC panel chief after visiting Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Arun Halder said that people of Sandeshkhali shared their "harrowing experience" with members of the panel who visited the place in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leaders.

Led by Halder, the team members spoke to residents of the area, which is predominantly inhabited by people belonging to SC and other backward communities.

"We spoke to various people who spoke of the harrowing experiences they faced," Halder said after the visit.

He also accused the district administration of non-cooperation.