Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'People will shake you in April': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari hits back at CM Mamata Banerjee

Adhikari alleged that the ruling party had "chewed and digested" everything from ballot papers to people's rights.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 15:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 15:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeSuvendu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us