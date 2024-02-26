PM to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 28 stations in three eastern states

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 28 stations in the Eastern Railway jurisdiction in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', a senior official said.

These are among the over 550 railway stations for which the PM will lay the foundation stone for improvement of facilities under the scheme, he said.

Of the 28 stations, 17 are in West Bengal, seven in Jharkhand and four in Bihar.

