Political slugfest takes centrestage ahead of Amit Shah’s Kolkata rally

Party sources, on Monday, said Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has begun writing letters to the job-card holders – beneficiaries of the 100-day rural job scheme – who had visited the capital during the party’s protest, in October this year.

Banerjee’s action follows his earlier pledge offering support, in the absence of clearance of dues from the Centre.

Banerjee, in his letter, spoke about the protest and their struggle. He hinted at a bigger protest in the future.

"Around 3,000 letters and remuneration to people have been sent," a party source said without disclosing the amount.