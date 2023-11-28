Political slugfest takes centrestage ahead of Amit Shah’s Kolkata rally

Kolkata: The war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP has intensified ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's mega rally in Kolkata on November 29.
The BJP is mobilising supporters and voters, for the mega rally which will take place in the heart of the city. Party’s leaders took to the streets on Monday – attending a protest rally and public meeting in support of “Kolkata Chalo Abhiyan” – to give impetus to the event, which is taking place at a venue where the Trinamool observes martyrs’ day, in July.
Leaders from both ends of the political spectrum are making statements, pointing fingers and holding each other responsible for the woes of the masses.
While the BJP leaders are calling people to the protest rally, citing corruption and deprivation, among other things, Trinamool’s current focus is on the Centre’s freeze of funds to Bengal.
Adding momentum to its anti-Centre campaign, the Trinamool has decided to offer financial assistance to a section of the 'deprived' people, before the party leaders head to Delhi for a fresh round of protests unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees to meet them.
Party sources, on Monday, said Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has begun writing letters to the job-card holders – beneficiaries of the 100-day rural job scheme – who had visited the capital during the party’s protest, in October this year.
Banerjee’s action follows his earlier pledge offering support, in the absence of clearance of dues from the Centre.
Banerjee, in his letter, spoke about the protest and their struggle. He hinted at a bigger protest in the future.
"Around 3,000 letters and remuneration to people have been sent," a party source said without disclosing the amount.
The BJP's mega rally will have its counter in the TMC's protest on three consecutive days in the assembly precincts this week, followed by block-level programmes during the weekend.