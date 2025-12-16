Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Probe panel flags 'grave procedural violations' at stadium during Messi event in Kolkata, recommends SIT

The panel, headed by Justice (Retd) Asim Kumar Roy, submitted its preliminary report within three days on Monday, he said.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 09:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalLionel Messi

Follow us on :

Follow Us