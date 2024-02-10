JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

Prohibitory orders in Bengal's Sandeshkhali as women demand arrest of absconding TMC leader

With sticks and brooms in their hands, local women took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protest intensified on the second day on Friday.
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 07:26 IST

Kolkata: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed and internet services suspended in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, where local women held protests demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides, police said on Saturday.

With sticks and brooms in their hands, local women took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protest intensified on the second day on Friday.

"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in parts of North 24 Parganas district," a senior police officer said.

Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

The protesting women alleged that Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them.

Meanwhile, Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension.

