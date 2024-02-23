JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Sandeshkhali: Protesters set properties ablaze, vent fury against elusive TMC leader

Armed with sticks, they set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj. The torched structure, it was revealed, belonged to Siraj.
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 06:39 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Protests rocked parts of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday morning as enraged locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of sexual abuse of women and forcible land grabbing in the area.

Armed with sticks, they set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj. The torched structure, it was revealed, belonged to Siraj.

"The police for years did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to get back our land and honour", a protester said.

The police later entered the area and tried to pacify the protesters.

The fresh protests came a day after the area witnessed protests and arson in parts of Sandeshkhali, fueled by allegations against local TMC leaders for sexual abuse and forcible land grabbing.

These demonstrations followed DGP Rajeev Kumar's assurance that the guilty would not be spared.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from accusations against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault, with Shahjahan evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 February 2024, 06:39 IST)
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCCrime Against Womenland grab

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT