Sandeshkhali: Protesters set properties ablaze, vent fury against elusive TMC leader

Kolkata: Protests rocked parts of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday morning as enraged locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of sexual abuse of women and forcible land grabbing in the area.

Armed with sticks, they set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj. The torched structure, it was revealed, belonged to Siraj.

"The police for years did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to get back our land and honour", a protester said.