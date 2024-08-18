Public outcry over video of elephant set ablaze by villagers in Bengal's Jhargram

While Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda could not be reached for comment, a senior forest official told PTI, "We have heard about the incident and seen the video. We are looking into the matter." Director Tathagata Mukherjee, who made the film 'Pariah' about abuse of street dogs, shared the video on Facebook, saying, "In the constituency of the forest minister, a pregnant elephant has been murdered by a private hula party (local civilians tasked with managing wild elephants). Everyone is silent."

Actor Srilekha Mitra also expressed her distress on Facebook, saying, "Are we moving towards destruction? I can't tolerate such violence and aggression towards animals."