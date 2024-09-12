Home
R G Kar hospital financial 'irregularities': ED conducts raids at Sandip Ghosh's ancestral home, other locations

PTI
Last Updated : 12 September 2024, 04:39 IST

Kolkata: Sleuths of the ED on Thursday morning started search operations at the residences and offices of persons "close" to arrested former principal of R G Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the medical establishment, an official said.

The search operations were conducted at the flat of Chandan Louhya in Kolkata’s Tala area and an office in Kalindi, he said.

Another team of the Enforcement Directorate was conducting a raid at Ghosh's ancestral home in Chinar Park in North 24 Parganas district.

"Our officers are questioning Louhya and his wife. She had been shown favour by Ghosh in granting a tender," the official told PTI.

"There is another team looking for documents at the office of an organisation, which used to supply equipment to RG Kar hospital. There are some dubious transactions between the medical establishment and this organisation," he said.

The ED, alongside the CBI, is conducting a parallel investigation of the alleged financial irregularities at the state-run hospital.

The CBI had earlier arrested Ghosh and three of his accomplices in connection with the case.

