Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

R G Kar issue: Junior doctors' fast-unto-death enters 15th day

So far, six fasting doctors have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 08:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 08:57 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us