R G Kar issue: Junior doctors' fast-unto-death enters 15th day

<p>Kolkata: The fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal entered the 15th day on Saturday over demands for justice for the deceased post-graduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security.</p>.<p>So far, six fasting doctors have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated.</p>.<p>Eight doctors are currently on indefinite fast while demanding that the state government act constructively by October 21 to end the impasse.</p>.R G Kar issue: Doctors threaten to go on strike in Bengal on October 22 if demands not met.<p>One of the medics said that they would be forced to resort to strike across the state on October 22 if their demands are not met by Monday.</p>.<p>"We want the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to sit for a discussion and implement all our demands", a junior doctor said.</p>.<p>Several theatre personalities also held a symbolic hunger strike on Saturday to express solidarity with the protesting doctors.</p>.<p>The agitating doctors planned to hold a mega rally on Sunday to press for their demands, which include the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam among others.</p>.<p>Their other demands include establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.</p>.<p>Prior to their ongoing fast-unto-death, the junior doctors went on a cease work following the rape-murder of their fellow medic at R G Kar hospital on August 9.</p>.<p>They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21, following assurances from the state government to look into their demands. </p>