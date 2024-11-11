R G Kar nursing student attempts suicide following quarrel with roommate: Police

<p>Kolkata: A second-year nursing student at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital allegedly tried to end her life following a dispute with her roommate in the hostel, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The student, a resident of West Bengal's Purulia district, is currently being treated at the hospital's trauma care unit.</p>.RG Kar case: 'Junior doctors agitation being remote controlled by Left parties,' alleges TMC MLA Narayan Goswami .<p>According to preliminary investigations, the alleged incident took place late on Saturday night following a quarrel over switching off the light, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>"The student had filed a complaint with the college authorities, but they blamed her, leading to her depression. She was later found in a pool of blood and was rescued by other students. Police are investigating the matter," the officer said. </p>