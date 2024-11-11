Home
R G Kar nursing student attempts suicide following quarrel with roommate: Police

According to preliminary investigations, the alleged incident took place late on Saturday night following a quarrel over switching off the light.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 19:45 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 19:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataSuicide

