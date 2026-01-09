Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Raids on I-PAC offices | ED seeks CBI probe against CM Mamata Banerjee, top police officials

The search was mounted on Thursday at the Salt Lake office of I-PAC and its founder and one of the directors Pratik Gandhi as part of an alleged coal scam-linked money laundering case.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 07:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 07:48 IST
India NewsCBIWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateKolkataMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us