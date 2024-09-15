Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Rallies demanding justice for R G Kar doctor rock Kolkata

Retired Army officers, who were alumni of the Purulia Sainik School, marched from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to Golpark in south Kolkata with placards in their hands amid rains.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 September 2024, 12:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: Rallies and demonstrations demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital's doctor who was raped and murdered rocked Kolkata on Sunday.

Retired Army officers, who were alumni of the Purulia Sainik School, marched from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to Golpark in south Kolkata with placards in their hands amid rains.

In Wellington in the central part of the city, former students of Calcutta Girls' High School marched in a rally.

Hundreds of nurses held a rally at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, seeking safety at the workplace.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty last month, triggering a nationwide outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2024, 12:29 IST
India NewsWest BengalProtestsKolkatarapeMuder

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT