Rallies demanding justice for R G Kar doctor rock Kolkata

Kolkata: Rallies and demonstrations demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital's doctor who was raped and murdered rocked Kolkata on Sunday.

Retired Army officers, who were alumni of the Purulia Sainik School, marched from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to Golpark in south Kolkata with placards in their hands amid rains.

In Wellington in the central part of the city, former students of Calcutta Girls' High School marched in a rally.