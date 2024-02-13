JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Ration scam: ED conducts fresh raids at multiple locations in Kolkata

These raids are connected to the ration distribution scam. The probe agency has arrested a state minister and a TMC leader, among others, for their alleged involvement in irregularities in ration distribution in West Bengal.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 05:19 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began raids at multiple locations in the metropolis on Tuesday morning in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore ration scam in West Bengal, a senior official said.

Accompanied by central forces, the ED teams conducted the raids at Salt Lake, Kaikhali, Mirza Galib Street, Howrah and a few other places, he said.

The ones who are being questioned include businessmen and people closely related to those earlier arrested in the scam, he said.

"These raids are connected to the ration distribution scam. We have got information about the involvement of these people after questioning those who have already been arrested,” the ED official told PTI.

The probe agency has arrested a state minister and a TMC leader, among others, for their alleged involvement in irregularities in ration distribution in West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 February 2024, 05:19 IST)
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateTMCKolkatascam

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT