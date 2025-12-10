Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Repatriated Bengal woman Sunali Khatun discharged from hospital; husband, 3 others still in Bangladesh

Khatun, a pregnant woman who, along with two of her family members and others, was pushed into Bangladesh in June this year on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant, had returned to India.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 16:53 IST
India NewsWest BengalBangladeshBirbhum

Follow us on :

Follow Us