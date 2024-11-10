Home
RG Kar case: 'Junior doctors agitation being remote controlled by Left parties,' alleges TMC MLA Narayan Goswami

To fish in troubled waters, the left parties like CPI(M) gradually entered the scene and tried to hijack the movement afterwards involving their frontal wings, Goswami alleged.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 09:51 IST

