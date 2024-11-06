Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

RG Kar rape-murder case: Father of deceased doctor says Amit Shah called him for meeting

He, however, declined to divulge much about his talks with Shah and when and where the meeting would be held.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 17:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 17:15 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us