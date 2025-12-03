Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'Ruled what I believed...': Former judge-turned BJP MP on Calcutta HC's order on teachers' recruitment case

Gangopadhyay resigned from the judiciary in March 2024 and subsequently joined the BJP, contesting and winning from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 15:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 15:14 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkatacalcutta high court

Follow us on :

Follow Us