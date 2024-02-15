JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

Sandeshkhali: All necessary actions taken; culprits won't be spared, says Mamata in Assembly

Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 10:03 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that 17 people have been arrested in restive Sandeshkhali and no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared.

Referring to the area which has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leaders, Banerjee said in the assembly that she has never allowed and will never allow any injustice to anyone.

“We are looking into the Sandeshkhali situation; no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared. I have sent the state women's commission there and formed a police team for Sandeshkhali,” she said.

A 'sinister design is at play' to foment trouble in the area and the state government has taken all necessary actions to control the situation, Banerjee said.

The accusations against Shajahan Sheikh and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

(Published 15 February 2024, 10:03 IST)
