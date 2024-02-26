Sandeshkhali 'atrocities': Bengal BJP moves Calcutta HC after permit denied for Kolkata protest

The West Bengal BJP has approached the Calcutta High Court after the state police denied them permission to stage a protest in Kolkata regarding alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

On July 25, six members of an independent fact-finding committee led by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court L Narasimha Reddy were stopped by police as they were proceeding to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged incidents of atrocities against women.

Citing Section 144 CrPC was in force in parts of Sandeshkhali and it would not be prudent to allow them access to the area even in groups of four-five, senior police officers stopped their convoy at the Bhojerhat area, which is around 52 km from the riverine area, on Basanti Highway.

The six were detained by police and taken in a vehicle and later released, a police officer said.



(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...