Sandeshkhali 'atrocities': Shajahan Sheikh will be arrested in 7 days, assures TMC after HC clarification

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh stated on Monday that party strongman Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, will be arrested within seven days.

The TMC leader's assertion comes immediately after the Calcutta High Court clarified that there is no stay on the arrest of Shajahan.

"About the arrest of Sheikh Shajahan, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," Ghosh posted on X.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed on Sunday that Shajahan could not be arrested due to legal complications and stays on FIRs filed by the police.