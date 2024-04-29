JOIN US
Sandeshkhali case:

Sandeshkhali case: SC adjourns till July hearing on WB govt plea challenging Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe into allegations

The Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies and investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 06:29 IST

Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till July the hearing on West Bengal government's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order directing CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in restive Sandeshkhali till July, news agency ANI reported.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

The High Court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it.

ED officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with a ration distribution scam case.

Around 600 complaints in the form of affidavits, including those of alleged sexual atrocities, land grabbing and other crimes such as assault and destruction of property, were submitted before the high court.

The High Court had said it decided to hand over to the CBI the probe with regard to allegations and complaints of people of Sandeshkhali as the central agency is already investigating the attack on ED officials there.

With PTI inputs

More to follow...

(Published 29 April 2024, 06:29 IST)
