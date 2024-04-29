Sandeshkhali case: SC adjourns till July hearing on WB govt plea challenging Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe into allegations

Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till July the hearing on West Bengal government's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order directing CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in restive Sandeshkhali till July, news agency ANI reported.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

The High Court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it.