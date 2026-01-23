Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Saraswati Puja turns political as SIR row enters Bengal pandals

Behind the idol of Saraswati, flex banners extolling the TMC government's development initiatives sit cheek by jowl with visual critiques of SIR.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 13:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 13:09 IST
India NewsKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us