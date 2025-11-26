Menu
'Serious security breach': EC seeks report from Kolkata Police over protest by BLOs at CEO's office

In the letter, EC secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra said the existing security at the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal appeared to be inadequate to handle the situation.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 09:48 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 09:48 IST
