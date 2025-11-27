Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

SIR 2.0 | TMC MP Saket Gokhale questions Election Commission over use of 'mysterious' AI app in West Bengal

In a post on X, the TMC MP said no details about the app and its functionality are available.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 10:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCElection CommissionArtificial IntelligenceSaket Gokhaleappspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us