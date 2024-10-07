Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Six killed in coal mine blast in Bengal's Birbhum

The incident happened around 10.30 am in Bhadulia village in which the captive mine of the WBPDCL is situated.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 09:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 09:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalCoal mine

Follow us on :

Follow Us