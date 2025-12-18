<p>Kolkata: Former India cricket captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sourav-ganguly">Sourav Ganguly</a> on Thursday lodged a police complaint against the head of Kolkata-based ‘Argentina football fan club’, alleging that the individual made objectionable remarks against him, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>Ganguly, in his complaint emailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police, said the person’s statements have adversely affected his reputation and mental peace.</p>.<p>"The complaint states that he deliberately leveled serious allegations against Ganguly without any factual basis," the police officer said.</p>.Wife of Sourav Ganguly abused on social media, files police complaint.<p>The accused reportedly made the remarks against Ganguly while interacting with a journalist.</p>.<p>Ganguly added in the complaint that such “baseless allegations appear to be an attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation”.</p>.<p>Investigation is underway.</p>