<p>The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has brought back a slice of history to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> with the launch of double-decker ‘hop-on, hop-off’ bus services on January 21. A total of three Ambaari buses have been deployed. These iconic buses were used in Mysuru during Dasara. After nearly a gap of three decades, the sight of double-deckers navigating the city’s central business district has drawn enthusiastic responses from residents and visitors.</p>.<p>The 45-minute circuit covers 26 landmarks across the city centre, including M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Vidhana Soudha, the High Court of Karnataka, Town Hall, Cubbon Park, and the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum. It allows passengers to explore the city at a leisurely pace from an elevated vantage point.</p>.<p><strong>Positive response</strong></p>.<p>Mayuka Namikata, who moved to Bengaluru from Japan nearly a decade ago, said the experience exceeded her expectations. “I was captivated, especially by Vidhana Soudha,” she said, adding that the grandeur was best appreciated from the upper deck. Some visitors from Spain, who Metrolife spoke to, echoed her sentiments. Daily commuters, too, appreciated the fresh view of familiar streets. “I pass this road almost every day, but the bus gave me a completely different perspective,” said Thomas <br>Vijay, who commutes from Kasturinagar to Nrupathunga Road daily.</p>.Bengaluru roads see return of double-decker buses with 'hop-on, hop-off' sightseeing tours.<p><strong>Teething issues</strong></p>.<p>Multiple passengers complained about the wrong information provided on the KSTDC website. The website states that the buses will take off at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J C Road. However, when Metrolife reached there, we learnt that they were taking off from the Ravindra Kalakshetra Exit, next to the Sir <br>Puttanna Chetty Town Hall. Many passengers were spotted waiting at the wrong spot. KSTDC’s managing director, Prashant Kumar Mishra, later clarified that the error will be fixed soon.</p>.<p>Another concern was the absence of guides or onboard information about landmarks. Mishra acknowledged the gap. He added that the initiative is still in its early stages. The team is exploring multiple options including placing QR codes that passengers can scan to learn about the history of the landmarks.</p>.<p>KSTDC plans to extend the current route, however they will have to shift utilities like overhanging electric wires and CCTV cameras to make room for the bus, Mishra said. An extension up to Trinity Circle is being explored and could take shape in two to three months.</p>.<p><strong>History</strong></p>.<p>Double-decker buses were once a familiar feature of Bengaluru’s streets until they were phased out around 2008-2009. BMTC Chief Traffic Manager G T Prabhakar Reddy recalled the popularity of the service. Passengers often sat on the rooftop, he shared.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, changes in the city’s topography limit feasible routes. For now, KSTDC’s Ambaari service offers Bengalureans and visitors a rare chance to rediscover the city slowly, from above, with a renewed sense of wonder.</p>.<p class="bodytext">HOW TO BOOK A TOUR<br /> The ‘Hop-on, Hop-off’ services operate from 10 am to 7 pm. <br /> Passengers can ‘hop on’ to the bus, ‘hop off’ at any of the landmarks, explore it at leisure, and get back onto the next bus. <br /> On weekdays, the buses run once every hour, while on weekends, they run every half hour. <br /> Tickets are priced at Rs 180 and can be purchased either online or at the starting point. <br />For details, visit kstdc.co or call 89706 50070</p>