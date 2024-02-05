JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Teaching job aspirants demonstrate before Bengal assembly

Swapan Banerjee, one of the protestors, said the job aspirants 'had cracked the competitive test and interview' but were yet to see their names figure in the (school services commission) panel.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 15:07 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Around 50 teaching job aspirants demonstrated before the West Bengal assembly here on Monday claiming that despite having qualified, their names were yet to appear in the school services commission panel and demanded they be provided jobs at the earliest.

Police personnel present at the spot swung into action and took them away in a prison van.

Swapan Banerjee, one of the protestors, said, "We belong to Aikya Mancha of Sarir Siksha, Karma Siksha teaching job aspirants (unity platform of physical education, work education teaching job qualifiers) who had cracked the competitive test and interview but were yet to see our names figure in the panel. We request the state government to intervene."

A police officer said with the assembly in progress, the protesters violated prohibitory orders by demonstrating before the House and were therefore detained briefly.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 February 2024, 15:07 IST)
India NewsEducationprotestWest BengalprotestorsJobsUnemploymentgovernment jobsTeacher recruitmentteaching jobs

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT