Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC lodges complaint with CEO against Suvendu for 'issuing threats' to BLOs

The TMC demanded that the CEO direct police to register an FIR against Adhikari for criminal intimidation.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 10:11 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us