Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC protests Karnataka MP Visheshwar Hegde Kageri's Jana Gana Mana comment

Panja alleged that the BJP was trying to create false Bankim versus Rabindranath and Jana Gana Mana versus Vande Mataram narratives.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 21:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 21:22 IST
Indian PoliticsTMCJana Gana Mana

Follow us on :

Follow Us