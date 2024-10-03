Home
TMC students' wing supporters show black flags to Guv Bose outside Calcutta University

The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) supporters said that they were protesting the alleged irregular way of deciding to hold the award ceremony by the university authorities.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 10:08 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 10:08 IST
