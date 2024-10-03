TMC students' wing supporters show black flags to Guv Bose outside Calcutta University

<p>Kolkata: Black flags were shown to West Bengal Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-v-ananda-bose">C V Ananda Bose</a> on Thursday by the students' wing of Trinamool Congress outside Calcutta University when he went there for an award ceremony.</p>.<p>The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) supporters said that they were protesting the alleged irregular way of deciding to hold the award ceremony by the university authorities.</p>.<p>The governor, who is also the ex-officio Chancellor of the Calcutta University, was scheduled to preside over the certificate and medal distribution ceremony of the varsity at its College Street campus, a Raj Bhavan official said.</p>.Bengal Governor Bose asks Mamata to furnish details of state's spending of Rs 1.17 lakh crore central funds.<p>A large posse of police personnel were present around the university campus at College Street to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure that the governor enters the campus smoothly.</p>.<p>The TMCP supporters also raised slogans against Bose, who has had a tumultuous relationship with the Mamata Banerjee government in the state owing to differences over several issues.</p>