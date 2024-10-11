Home
TMC unleashed threat culture, jungle raj in Bengal: Nadda over RG Kar incident

'Gundaraaj and cut money culture are now synonymous with Trinamool. People know all this, and I think people will soon teach TMC a lesson democratically,' Nadda said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 00:04 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 00:04 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCKolkataJ P NaddadoctorsRape and Murderdoctor death

