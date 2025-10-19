Menu
PIPFPD urges India, Pakistan to release fishermen

As of date 193 Indian fishermen are languishing in Pakistan’s Malir jail and about 33 Pakistani fishermen are languishing in different Indian jails.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 08:30 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 08:30 IST
