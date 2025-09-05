Menu
TMC's Kunal Ghosh, Mithun Chakraborty of BJP file defamation suits against each other

Chakraborty had earlier sent a legal notice to Ghosh, to which the TMC leader's lawyer Ayan Chakraborty said that he had already sent a reply.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 05:11 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 05:11 IST
India News BJP West Bengal Indian politcs Mithun Chakraborty Kunal Ghosh Trinamool Cogress

