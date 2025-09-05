<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=trinamool%20congress">Trinamool Congress </a>spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has said that actor-turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty filed a civil defamation suit against him before the Calcutta High Court.</p>.<p>Ghosh said he has also filed a criminal defamation against Chakraborty before the Bankshall Court here, alleging defamatory remarks made against him by the actor.</p>.Trinamool Congress to contest Goa Zilla Panchayat polls.<p>Stating that he is yet to receive a notice from Chakraborty's lawyer, the TMC leader said on Thursday that he is eagerly awaiting to fight the suit in court when it comes up for hearing.</p>.<p>Ghosh said he has learnt from sources that a civil defamation suit has been filed against him by Chakraborty before the high court.</p>.<p>The TMC spokesperson said he would pray before the high court, when Chakraborty's suit comes up, for a CBI investigation into the allegations he had made against the actor.</p>