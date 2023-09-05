Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan summoned by ED for questioning on September 12

The ED probe is regarding a complaint filed by a group of senior citizens recently accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in New Town of Kolkata.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 10:28 IST

Follow Us

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC MP and actor Nussrat Jahan for questioning next week in Kolkata in a case linked to alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town on the eastern fringes of the city, official sources said on Tuesday. Jahan has been asked to depose before the central agency on September 12 here and it is expected that the agency will record her statement.

The ED probe pertains to a group of senior citizens recently lodging a complaint accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town area.

Jahan, 33, had held a press conference and denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice saying she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 September 2023, 10:28 IST)
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateFraudTrinamool CongressNusrat Jahan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT