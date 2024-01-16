Trinamool’s all-faith rally in Kolkata on January 22, not a counter to Ram Temple inauguration: Mamata

The Trinamool Congress will take out an all-faith rally in Kolkata on January 22, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday.

“I am not doing a palta (counter) rally. I am not holding any protest (on the day concerned). I revere sadhus and saints, and I am listening to what they say. I still feel, and there’s only one comment in this regard. Faith is personal, whereas a festival is for all,” Banerjee said.

“I am holding the all-faith rally for the reason that the following day is Netaji’s birthday, which will also be celebrated in the administrative blocks, and I will be present at his statue (in Kolkata) like we usually do,” she added when asked that the day also marks the inauguration of the temple.

The January 22 programme is Trinamool’s programme, she clarified. Before the commencement of the rally, Banerjee will visit Kalighat Temple. After praying to Goddess Kali, a rally will commence at Hazra in south Kolkata with people of different faiths and will proceed to Park Circus Maidan, and conclude with a public meeting.