Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Upheaval in Nepal triggers anxiety in Asia’s largest red-light district Sonagachi in Kolkata

The developments have had a ripple effect in Kolkata, especially in Sonagachi, where a section of Nepalese women still work in the sex trade despite their declining numbers over the years.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 06:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 06:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalNepalKolkataSonagachi

Follow us on :

Follow Us