Villagers lodge over 1,250 complaints at government camps in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali

Detailing the nature of land-related grievances, the district official of Basirhat sub-division said, 'Complaints range from forcible seizures to non-payment of leased land. We are meticulously scrutinising documents and collaborating with block-level authorities to address these concerns.' Sukumar Mahato, the local TMC MLA of Sandeshkhali, asserted that the dispensation has taken a proactive stance in resolving land disputes.