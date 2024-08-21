'Want to expose ex-principal's crimes': Former RG Kar hospital official moves Calcutta HC to demand ED probe

Ali had earlier claimed that he had complained against Ghosh in 2023 to the West Bengal government authorities.

Ali has accused Sandip Ghosh of running a big nexus which he wants to expose.

"There are many scams like biomedical waste, dead bodies, failing students, taking money from them and giving illegal stall kiosks, unnecessary tenders etc. So there are many such regulations and dead body is also one of them. So I want that its inquiry should be done at a high level and he should be punished and this racket should be exposed," Ali told news agency ANI.

The state government had on Monday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has grabbed national headlines after the body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall on August 9.

The CBI is investigating the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee, upon directions of the high court.

