West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh alleges shots fired, crude bombs hurled outside his house

<p>Kolkata: BJP leader Arjun Singh on Tuesday alleged that shots were fired, crude bombs were hurled, and a car was vandalised outside his house in Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.</p>.<p>He said the incident happened around midnight, leaving the area engulfed in smoke.</p>.<p>"I was watching TV, and around 12.30 am, I suddenly heard chaos outside. Bombs were hurled and shots were fired. I even have videos. I rushed out, and everyone escaped," claimed the former MP.</p>.<p>"The police were fleeing during the attack. The condition of these poor policemen is miserable. If there had been a retaliatory attack, someone could have been killed. It was all pre-planned," he said, sharing purported CCTV footage of the incident.</p>.<p>TMC's Jagaddal MLA Somenath Shyam Ichini refuted the allegations, claiming that Singh himself was responsible for violence in the area.</p>.<p>Police said no shots were fired or crude bombs were hurled, adding that an investigation is underway. </p>