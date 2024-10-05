Home
west bengal

West Bengal junior doctors continue sit-in, wait for state to fulfill their demands

The junior doctors are also demanding an immediate inquiry into alleged corruption and lawlessness within the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) and the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB).
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 03:50 IST

Comments
Published 05 October 2024, 03:50 IST
West Bengal

