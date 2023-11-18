West Bengal’s situation similar to that of Pakistan, Afghanistan: Bengal BJP leader

Kolkata: Bengal BJP leader Dillip Ghosh, who is also a former state chief of the party, on Friday, compared West Bengal’s current situation to that of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Ghosh’s comments are in the context of two successive deaths – "killings" – of two local Trinamool leaders in the recent past.
Ghosh questioned whether political workers, by not working and visiting people, would have to face the brunt instead. He expressed concern that slowly, West Bengal’s situation is moving closer to that of Pakistan and Afghanistan
The BJP leader claimed that nobody is safe – be it commoners or political leaders – and anyone opposing is not being spared, either.
Questioning the administration as well as the law and order situation in the state, Ghosh recalled that the chief minister had to stay at home for nearly two months – due to her leg injury. He suggested that the CM should hand over her official responsibilities to someone else.
“The CM should resign and hand over the responsibility of administration to another person. She should make someone else the minister in-charge of the police (Home department),” he added.
Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, while talking to press, said that the Trinamool is being targeted and attacked. He asserted that the police force is doing its job.
"Responding to the BJP leader’s comparison of the state’s situation to that of Pakistan and Afghanistan, he dismissed it as a joke. He stated that compared with the situation during the earlier Left-government’s era in the state and to that of BJP governments’ era in other states, Bengal is like an oasis before the nation."