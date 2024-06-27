Will approach President if Bengal Governor doesn't administer oath to new MLAs, says TMC

"Our legislators, especially the women MLAs do not want to go to the governor's house for reasons I don't want to explain now... It appears the governor came to Delhi yesterday. Our speaker is in the mood to come to Delhi and meet the President. If necessary, the MPs will also meet the President," he said. Governor Bose should be directed to go back to West Bengal to consult the Speaker and see to it that both the newly elected MLAs are administered the oath, Bandyopadhyay said. Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola MLA Rayat Hossain Sarkar sat on the dharna in front of the BR Ambedkar statue in the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha complex. They demanded that Bose enable them to perform their duties as legislators by facilitating the oath-taking ceremony in the assembly.