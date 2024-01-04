WFI to challenge its suspension next week, calls EC meeting on January 16

Singh, who hails from Varanasi, reasoned how the ad-hoc panel was not equipped to deliver in crunch time.

"You have seen how the team for the Zagreb Open was announced. Five weight categories will go unrepresented. This will happen in the absence of a proper Federation. If certain wrestlers were unavailable in their respective categories, then why were their replacements not sought?"

"Never ever in a tournament, when the federation was in place, we let India go unrepresented in any weight category. And what was the logic in picking the same team that competed in the Asian Games. There are other contenders as well. I have been getting calls from wrestlers who thought they were worthy of a place in the Indian team. They said they could have made the team if they were given a fair chance to prove themselves through trials. That is why you need a proper federation in place," Singh added.

Meanwhile, a WFI source revealed that the notice for the Executive Committee was issued on December 31.

One of the points in the circulated agenda is to "explain define and interpret certain provisions of the constitution."

The circular clearly mentioned, citing the constitution, that the President "shall be chief officer of the WFI. He shall be empowered to call meetings of the council and executive, if he deems proper."