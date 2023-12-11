Whales & dolphins mysteriously washing ashore spark concerns

Mumbai: The mysterious occurrence of whales and dolphins washing ashore has prompted concerns about potential environmental threats or disruptions affecting marine life, prompting the Mumbai-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to come out with a series of initiatives.

The BNHS team of marine biologists feels that such incidents can be prevented through a participatory network. “This needs to have a consultation with several stakeholders working on the west coast,” BNHS Director Kishor Rithe said.

"There have been some attempts to rescue these ocean giants and release them back into the sea waters. These attempts have mostly failed and most of the marine animals have died. It led to the constructive actions that there should be a SOP/protocol for the rescue of such marine animals. There is also a need to create awareness, networks and trained teams which include experts to execute any such rescue operations. This also includes availability of equipment including trained personnel,” he said.

The BNHS has compiled reports of incidents on the West coast of India.

There has been an increase in marine mammal stranding recorded along the Maharashtra coastline in 2020-2021.

109 incidents of stranding were recorded, of which 27 animals washed ashore dead.